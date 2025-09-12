Bisong Art Gallery presents MK Graham: "The Cacophony"

"The Cacophony" is a powerful large-scale installation of handmade sculptures that challenge the limits of industrial materials and human scale. Monolithic in form and layered in meaning, the work interrogates systems of power, control, blame, and judgment embedded in our collective consciousness. It stands as a visual reckoning - a haunting tribute to the staggering number of victims of sexual violence in the United States.

Through this immersive experience, artist MK Graham invites viewers to step into the role of witness. By doing so, the installation offers not only a confrontation with discomfort, but also a safe and contemplative space to question assumptions, confront injustice, and shed the shame that survivors have long been made to carry. "The Cacophony" is not only a statement - it is a celebration of resilience. It honors the strength of womankind and seeks to unify survivors through solidarity rather than silence. It is a reminder that in the face of darkness, we can still choose bravery, vulnerability, and collective healing.