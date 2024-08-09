Big Walls Big Dreams Houston Mural Festival

At the Big Walls Big Dreams Houston mural-painting festival, a group of local, national, and international artists, curated by UP Art Studio, will simultaneously paint 30+ large-scale murals in communities throughout the city. This festival experience will also include programming such as events, tours, and more.
At the Big Walls Big Dreams Houston mural-painting festival, a group of local, national, and international artists, curated by UP Art Studio, will simultaneously paint 30+ large-scale murals in communities throughout the city. This festival experience will also include programming such as events, tours, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
Downtown Houston Tunnel System
909 Fannin St #1650, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.bigwallsbigdreams.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.