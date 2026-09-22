BEAR...BE A Resource presents Stetsons & Stilettos

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of BEAR...BE A Resource

Stetsons & Stilettos is BEAR...BE A Resource's largest fundraising event of the year. The Western-inspired evening supports the group's work providing essential resources, comfort and dignity to at-risk and CPS-involved children and their caretakers across Greater Houston.

Guests will enjoy food, an open bar, live music, a magician performance, silent and live auctions, a wine and liquor pull, bandana embroidery, and more.

Attire can range from Western wear and boots to cocktail attire and stilettos.

Stetsons & Stilettos is BEAR...BE A Resource's largest fundraising event of the year. The Western-inspired evening supports the group's work providing essential resources, comfort and dignity to at-risk and CPS-involved children and their caretakers across Greater Houston.

Guests will enjoy food, an open bar, live music, a magician performance, silent and live auctions, a wine and liquor pull, bandana embroidery, and more.

Attire can range from Western wear and boots to cocktail attire and stilettos.

WHEN

WHERE

The Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria
2222 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77027, USA
https://bearesourcehouston.org/events/evening-event/

TICKET INFO

$500 through September 22; $750 after September 22.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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