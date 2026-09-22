BEAR...BE A Resource presents Stetsons & Stilettos

Stetsons & Stilettos is BEAR...BE A Resource's largest fundraising event of the year. The Western-inspired evening supports the group's work providing essential resources, comfort and dignity to at-risk and CPS-involved children and their caretakers across Greater Houston.

Guests will enjoy food, an open bar, live music, a magician performance, silent and live auctions, a wine and liquor pull, bandana embroidery, and more.

Attire can range from Western wear and boots to cocktail attire and stilettos.