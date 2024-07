The Second Annual Walt Cunningham Angels’ Race for Space, presented by the Ray Schlaff Family, will raise funds for the non-profit Be An Angel.



Participants are invited to celebrate the accomplishments of Apollo 7 Astronaut Walt Cunningham by running in the 5k to honor his memory and help the special needs children he loved.

The event includes both a Timed and Untimed 5K Race, Family & Dogs Fun Run/Walk, and a virtual race option for those unable to attend in person.