Be An Angel presents Tropical Escape

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of 512 New Media

Be An Angel presents Tropical Escape, an event that will feature cocktails, dinner, and live and silent acutions. The event will honor the serve-children with special needs and will be co-chaired by Dot Cunningham - Be An Angel Board, and Jason Ryan - CenterPoint Energy.

Be An Angel presents Tropical Escape, an event that will feature cocktails, dinner, and live and silent acutions. The event will honor the serve-children with special needs and will be co-chaired by Dot Cunningham - Be An Angel Board, and Jason Ryan - CenterPoint Energy.

WHEN

WHERE

The Revaire
7122 Old Katy Rd, Houston, TX 77024, USA
https://beanangel.org/

TICKET INFO

$300

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.