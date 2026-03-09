Be An Angel presents Tropical Escape, an event that will feature cocktails, dinner, and live and silent acutions. The event will honor the serve-children with special needs and will be co-chaired by Dot Cunningham - Be An Angel Board, and Jason Ryan - CenterPoint Energy.
WHEN
WHERE
The Revaire
7122 Old Katy Rd, Houston, TX 77024, USA
https://beanangel.org/
TICKET INFO
$300
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.