B&B Butchers 10 Year Celebration

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of B&B Butchers

B&B Butchers will celebrate their 10th anniversary with the man who started it all - Ben Berg. Guests will enjoy unlimited handcrafted cocktails, signature B&B favorites (including a seafood and raw bar), Steamship Round carving, caviar, and live cigar rolling. There will be a DJ downstairs and a live band upstairs, photo ops, and celebratory surprises.

B&B Butchers will celebrate their 10th anniversary with the man who started it all - Ben Berg. Guests will enjoy unlimited handcrafted cocktails, signature B&B favorites (including a seafood and raw bar), Steamship Round carving, caviar, and live cigar rolling. There will be a DJ downstairs and a live band upstairs, photo ops, and celebratory surprises.

WHEN

WHERE

B&B Butchers
1814 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=160951&restref=160951&experienceId=555236&utm_source=external&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=shared

TICKET INFO

$150
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.