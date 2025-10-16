B&B Butchers 10 Year Celebration

B&B Butchers will celebrate their 10th anniversary with the man who started it all - Ben Berg. Guests will enjoy unlimited handcrafted cocktails, signature B&B favorites (including a seafood and raw bar), Steamship Round carving, caviar, and live cigar rolling. There will be a DJ downstairs and a live band upstairs, photo ops, and celebratory surprises.
