Bayou Music Center presents Deon Cole

Photo by Emily Berl

Deon Cole is a comedian, producer, and actor famously known for his role on Black-Ish. Cole can been seen in Average Joe on BET+, in the Netflix films The Harder They Fall and You People, and in movie musical The Color Purple. He has released four comedy specials, most recently Ok, Mister.

WHEN

WHERE

Bayou Music Center
520 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/deon-cole-houston-texas-01-17-2026/event/3A00634716116F13

TICKET INFO

$54-$177

