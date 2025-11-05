Bayou Music Center presents Deon Cole

Deon Cole is a comedian, producer, and actor famously known for his role on Black-Ish. Cole can been seen in Average Joe on BET+, in the Netflix films The Harder They Fall and You People, and in movie musical The Color Purple. He has released four comedy specials, most recently Ok, Mister.
