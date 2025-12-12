Bayou City Art Festival Downtown

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Bayou City Arts Festival

The Bayou City Art Festival returns to Downtown Houston, giving patrons a chance to meet with artists, view original works, and purchase art, world-class paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures, functional art, and more.

The weekend festival will feature entertainment stages, a food truck park, beverage stations, and a Chef’s Culinary Arts Stage and tasting experience featuring local chefs. Guests can enjoy Houston’s skyline views while partaking in the festival’s wine garden, and craft beer garden.

The Bayou City Art Festival returns to Downtown Houston, giving patrons a chance to meet with artists, view original works, and purchase art, world-class paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures, functional art, and more.

The weekend festival will feature entertainment stages, a food truck park, beverage stations, and a Chef’s Culinary Arts Stage and tasting experience featuring local chefs. Guests can enjoy Houston’s skyline views while partaking in the festival’s wine garden, and craft beer garden.

WHEN

WHERE

Sam Houston Park
1000 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.bayoucityartfestival.com/

TICKET INFO

$5-$150; free for children under five.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.