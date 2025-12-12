Bayou City Art Festival Downtown

The Bayou City Art Festival returns to Downtown Houston, giving patrons a chance to meet with artists, view original works, and purchase art, world-class paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures, functional art, and more.

The weekend festival will feature entertainment stages, a food truck park, beverage stations, and a Chef’s Culinary Arts Stage and tasting experience featuring local chefs. Guests can enjoy Houston’s skyline views while partaking in the festival’s wine garden, and craft beer garden.