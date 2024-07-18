Bayou City Art Festival

The Bayou City Art Festival will bring more than 250 diverse artists while also supporting local organizations and promoting the impact that art has on the Houston community. Guests will have the opportunity to meet artists, view original works, and purchase one-of-a-kind art, prints, jewelry, sculptures, functional art, and more.

The three-day festival features live entertainment stages, a food truck park, a craft beer and wine garden, additional live entertainment and beverage stations throughout the festival, an Active Imagination Zone, a VIP Hospitality Lounge, and more.

Memorial Park
6501 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.bayoucityartfestival.com/

TICKET INFO

$20-$75

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.