Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation presents A Celebration of Reading

Event chairs Neil and Maria Bush will lead in celebrating the 32nd annual A Celebration of Reading, the signature fundraiser for the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. The event, themed "Literacy for All" during a historic moment for the nation, supports the Foundation’s mission to transform lives and communities through the power of literacy, with all proceeds benefiting its programs.

The event will feature a line-up including Leon Carroll, Jr., author, veteran, and law enforcement professional whose career spans decades; Admiral William H. McRaven, USN (Ret.), a distinguished military leader, No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of Make Your Bed; Rob Riggle, an Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian, and decorated veteran who has appeared in comedic films and television for more than 20 years; and Yolanda Adams, widely recognized as the “Queen of Contemporary Gospel Music.”

Guests can enjoy the program and seated dinner, as well as a silent auction and raffle.