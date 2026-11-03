BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir presents Diwali Festival
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir
BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir will present its annual Diwali festival, with the theme of "Light Within: Reflect. Refine. Radiate."
Highlights include a Light & Sound Show on the Mandir (Saturday only), Diwali Arti, followed by fireworks over the Mandir (Sunday only), the "Light Within" exhibition (both days), and Kids Diwali Carnival (both days).
BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir will present its annual Diwali festival, with the theme of "Light Within: Reflect. Refine. Radiate."
Highlights include a Light & Sound Show on the Mandir (Saturday only), Diwali Arti, followed by fireworks over the Mandir (Sunday only), the "Light Within" exhibition (both days), and Kids Diwali Carnival (both days).
WHEN
WHERE
BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Houston
1150 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX 77477, USA
https://www.baps.org/houston/events
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.