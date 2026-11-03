BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir presents Diwali Festival

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir will present its annual Diwali festival, with the theme of "Light Within: Reflect. Refine. Radiate."

Highlights include a Light & Sound Show on the Mandir (Saturday only), Diwali Arti, followed by fireworks over the Mandir (Sunday only), the "Light Within" exhibition (both days), and Kids Diwali Carnival (both days).