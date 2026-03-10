Bach Society Houston presents "Vespers & Music in the Americas, Part 3"

Courtesy of Bach Society Houston

Bach Society Houston will present its season finale featuring the cantata Wer Dank opfert, der preiset mich, BWV 17. The concert honors Rick Erickson’s legacy as Artistic Director and welcomes Ben Kerswell to this role starting in July 2026.

WHEN

WHERE

Christ the King Lutheran Church - Rice Village Campus
2353 Rice Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://www.bachsocietyhouston.org/2025-2026season

TICKET INFO

Admission is free; donations welcomed (suggested $35; students $10).

