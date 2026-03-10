Bach Society Houston presents "Vespers & Music in the Americas, Part 3"

Bach Society Houston will present its season finale featuring the cantata Wer Dank opfert, der preiset mich, BWV 17. The concert honors Rick Erickson’s legacy as Artistic Director and welcomes Ben Kerswell to this role starting in July 2026.

