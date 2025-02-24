Bach Society Houston presents St. Thomas Choir of Leipzig

Bach Society Houston will host a performance of the world-renowned Thomanerchor Leipzig (St. Thomas Choir of Leipzig) as part of its eight-city U.S. tour, under the direction of Thomaskantor Andreas Reize.

Founded in 1212, the St. Thomas Choir of Leipzig has captivated audiences worldwide for over 800 years. As one of the most distinguished boys’ choirs in Europe, its rich history includes serving as the musical home of Johann Sebastian Bach, who was the choir’s music director (Thomaskantor) from 1723 to 1750.