Bach Society Houston presents "Oktoberfest Vespers"

Bach Society of Houston will open its 2024-25 season with "Oktoberfest Vespers," featuring the joyous Cantata 94, “Was frag ich nach der Welt,” BWV 94, on the 300th anniversary of the work. Christ the King Lutheran Church’s Oktoberfest follows in the church courtyard, with music, bratwurst, beer, and more.

Founded in 1982, Bach Society Houston presents historically-informed live performances of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, his contemporaries and his musical descendants.