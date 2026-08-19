Bach Society Houston presents Oktoberfest Vespers

Presented in the liturgical setting for which it was composed, this Vespers traces a journey from tribulation to joy. Its organ solo draws from one of Bach’s fieriest concertos. The audience can enjoy Oktoberfest, bratwurst, beer, and song in the courtyard after the performance.
Presented in the liturgical setting for which it was composed, this Vespers traces a journey from tribulation to joy. Its organ solo draws from one of Bach’s fieriest concertos. The audience can enjoy Oktoberfest, bratwurst, beer, and song in the courtyard after the performance.
WHEN
WHERE
Christ the King Lutheran Church - Rice Village Campus