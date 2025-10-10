Bach Society Houston presents Oktoberfest Vespers

Bach Society of Houston opens its 2025-26 season with Oktoberfest Vespers, featuring the joyous cantata Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild, BWV 79. Christ the King Lutheran Church’s community Oktoberfest follows outside in the courtyard, with bratwurst, beer, and a brass band.

