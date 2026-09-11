Bach Society Houston presents From Court to Coffeehouse
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Daniel Schmidt
In the 1730s, Bach spent his Friday nights directing concerts at a Leipzig coffeehouse. For one night, they reopen it: the Fifth Brandenburg with its runaway harpsichord cadenza, the Second Orchestral Suite with its Badinerie, and a staged performance of Bach's comedy about a daughter who simply cannot give up coffee.
In the 1730s, Bach spent his Friday nights directing concerts at a Leipzig coffeehouse. For one night, they reopen it: the Fifth Brandenburg with its runaway harpsichord cadenza, the Second Orchestral Suite with its Badinerie, and a staged performance of Bach's comedy about a daughter who simply cannot give up coffee.
WHEN
WHERE
Christ the King Lutheran Church - Rice Village Campus