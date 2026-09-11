Bach Society Houston presents From Court to Coffeehouse

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Photo courtesy of Daniel Schmidt

In the 1730s, Bach spent his Friday nights directing concerts at a Leipzig coffeehouse. For one night, they reopen it: the Fifth Brandenburg with its runaway harpsichord cadenza, the Second Orchestral Suite with its Badinerie, and a staged performance of Bach's comedy about a daughter who simply cannot give up coffee.

In the 1730s, Bach spent his Friday nights directing concerts at a Leipzig coffeehouse. For one night, they reopen it: the Fifth Brandenburg with its runaway harpsichord cadenza, the Second Orchestral Suite with its Badinerie, and a staged performance of Bach's comedy about a daughter who simply cannot give up coffee.

WHEN

WHERE

Christ the King Lutheran Church - Rice Village Campus
2353 Rice Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://www.simpletix.com/e/from-court-to-coffeehouse-brandenburg-orch-tickets-287011

TICKET INFO

$10-$35

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