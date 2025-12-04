Bach Society Houston presents Bach’s Christmas Oratorio & the Magnificat
courtesy of Bach Society Houston
Houston’s newest holiday tradition returns with Bach’s joyful Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 parts 1 & 5 and the radiant Magnificat, BWV 243. The festive program will be performed by the Bach Choir, Bach Orchestra, and soloists.
