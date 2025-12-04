Bach Society Houston presents Bach’s Christmas Oratorio & the Magnificat

Houston’s newest holiday tradition returns with Bach’s joyful Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 parts 1 & 5 and the radiant Magnificat, BWV 243. The festive program will be performed by the Bach Choir, Bach Orchestra, and soloists.

WHEN

WHERE

Brockman Hall For Opera
6100 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://www.bachsocietyhouston.org/2025-2026season

TICKET INFO

$10-$50

