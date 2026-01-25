Bach Society Houston presents Bach’s Candlemas Vespers

Courtesy of Bach Society Houston

Bach Society Houston will present the contemplative beauty of Candlemas Vespers, featuring Johann Sebastian Bach’s cantata Alles nur nach Gottes Willen, BWV 72, culminating in a candlelit moment at the close of the program.

WHEN

WHERE

Christ the King Lutheran Church - Rice Village Campus
2353 Rice Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://www.bachsocietyhouston.org/2025-2026season

TICKET INFO

Admission is free; donations welcomed.

