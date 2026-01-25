Bach Society Houston presents Bach’s Candlemas Vespers

Bach Society Houston will present the contemplative beauty of Candlemas Vespers, featuring Johann Sebastian Bach’s cantata Alles nur nach Gottes Willen, BWV 72, culminating in a candlelit moment at the close of the program.

