Bach Society Houston presents Bach's Mass in B minor, BWV 232

Courtesy of Bach Society Houston

Bach Society Houston will celebrate Johann Sebastian Bach’s birthday with a performance of his monumental Mass in B minor, BWV 232. Performed on period instruments with historically informed musicianship, the concert features the Bach Choir and Bach Orchestra in one of the most profound and masterful works in choral repertoire.

WHEN

WHERE

Christ the King Lutheran Church - Rice Village Campus
2353 Rice Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://www.simpletix.com/e/bach-s-mass-in-b-minor-bwv-232-tickets-257645

TICKET INFO

$35-$50 (students $10)

