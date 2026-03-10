Bach Society Houston presents Bach's Mass in B minor, BWV 232
Courtesy of Bach Society Houston
Bach Society Houston will celebrate Johann Sebastian Bach’s birthday with a performance of his monumental Mass in B minor, BWV 232. Performed on period instruments with historically informed musicianship, the concert features the Bach Choir and Bach Orchestra in one of the most profound and masterful works in choral repertoire.
WHEN
WHERE
Christ the King Lutheran Church - Rice Village Campus