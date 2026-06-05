Bacement Foundation for the Arts presents Dancin’ in the Street ... Thriller on the Hill
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Photo courtesy of Bacement Foundation for the Arts
The producers of Dancin’ in the Street… Motown & More Revue are back for a one-night-only special engagement featuring a high-energy R&B party. Attendees can expect live performances, live DJ sets, and a nonstop celebration of the greatest R&B classics and legends, performed by the favorite Motown & More show artists and the Soundtrack Band.
The producers of Dancin’ in the Street… Motown & More Revue are back for a one-night-only special engagement featuring a high-energy R&B party. Attendees can expect live performances, live DJ sets, and a nonstop celebration of the greatest R&B classics and legends, performed by the favorite Motown & More show artists and the Soundtrack Band.