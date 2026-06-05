Bacement Foundation for the Arts presents Dancin’ in the Street ... Thriller on the Hill

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Bacement Foundation for the Arts

The producers of Dancin’ in the Street… Motown & More Revue are back for a one-night-only special engagement featuring a high-energy R&B party. Attendees can expect live performances, live DJ sets, and a nonstop celebration of the greatest R&B classics and legends, performed by the favorite Motown & More show artists and the Soundtrack Band.

The producers of Dancin’ in the Street… Motown & More Revue are back for a one-night-only special engagement featuring a high-energy R&B party. Attendees can expect live performances, live DJ sets, and a nonstop celebration of the greatest R&B classics and legends, performed by the favorite Motown & More show artists and the Soundtrack Band.

WHEN

WHERE

Miller Outdoor Theatre
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/thriller-on-the-hill/?wcs_timestamp=1793388600

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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