Avondale House's 5th Annual Bingo Bash, chaired by Emily and George Craft, will be a night bursting with games and prizes, all while supporting a cause. Adding a unique dash of competition, sponsors can select their own table themes and dress accordingly.

Avondale House is a beacon of hope and empowerment for individuals with autism, providing them with the essential resources, education, and training they need to reach their fullest potential.