AVDA presents Home Safe Home Gala

For 46 years, AVDA (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse) has been a beacon of hope - fostering safer homes where children can grow and thrive - ensuring brighter futures free from violence for entire families. The Home Safe Home Gala presented by H-E-B will feature food, wine pairings, a live auction, and an opportunity to be a light for those still living in the shadows of abuse. The event aims to raise awareness, restore dignity, and bring lasting changes to the lives of countless adult and child survivors impacted by domestic abuse.