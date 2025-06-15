AVDA Home Safe Home Gala

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Daniel Ortiz

For 45 years, AVDA (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse) has been a beacon of hope - fostering safer homes where children can grow and thrive - ensuring brighter futures free from violence for entire families.

The Home Safe Home gala will feature a great food, wine pairings, alive auction, and - most importantly - an opportunity to be a light for those still living in the shadows of abuse. This event aims to raise awareness, restore dignity, and bring lasting changes to the lives of countless adult and child survivors impacted by domestic abuse.

For 45 years, AVDA (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse) has been a beacon of hope - fostering safer homes where children can grow and thrive - ensuring brighter futures free from violence for entire families.

The Home Safe Home gala will feature a great food, wine pairings, alive auction, and - most importantly - an opportunity to be a light for those still living in the shadows of abuse. This event aims to raise awareness, restore dignity, and bring lasting changes to the lives of countless adult and child survivors impacted by domestic abuse.

WHEN

WHERE

Thompson Houston, by Hyatt
1717 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019, USA
http://onecau.se/saferhomes

TICKET INFO

$750-$25,000
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.