AVDA Home Safe Home Gala

For 45 years, AVDA (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse) has been a beacon of hope - fostering safer homes where children can grow and thrive - ensuring brighter futures free from violence for entire families.

The Home Safe Home gala will feature a great food, wine pairings, alive auction, and - most importantly - an opportunity to be a light for those still living in the shadows of abuse. This event aims to raise awareness, restore dignity, and bring lasting changes to the lives of countless adult and child survivors impacted by domestic abuse.