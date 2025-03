Aurora Picture Show and Buffalo Bayou Partnership co-present Night Light, an annual event featuring video activations on structures along the Buffalo Bayou East waterfront. Houston artists Saúl Hernández-Vargas, Diana-Sofia Estrada, and Isogram Media Studio, have been commissioned to create new, site-specific media installations along a half-mile stretch of bayou trails. There will also be a market featuring local food trucks, vendors, and music.