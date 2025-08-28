Asia Society Texas presents Vân-Ánh Vanessa Võ and Blood Moon Orchestra in concert

Composer and master of traditional Vietnamese instruments, Vân-Ánh Vanessa Võ, brings a bold and moving voice to this program honoring Vietnamese cultural roots, lived experiences, and contributions to the American landscape. Known for her innovative approach to the đàn tranh and other traditional instruments, Võ creates striking musical dialogues that are both deeply rooted and forward-looking. Vân-Ánh will be joined by her genre-defying collective Blood Moon Orchestra, a group musicians who blend traditional Vietnamese music with contemporary sounds and global influences.