Asia Society Texas, American Turkish Association-Houston, and Hoppa Project present Sounds of Anatolia as part of the fifth annual Turkish Music Festival, a multi-day event dedicated to sharing a wide range of Eastern European music styles to audiences in Houston. In this evening, Kinetic Ensemble, composer Erberk Eryılmaz, virtuoso clarinetist Ismail Lumanovski, and trombonist Dilan Selek İlhan explore the diverse sound colors within Anatolian music.