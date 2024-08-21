Asia Society Texas presents Transcending Borders: The Ramayana Project

eventdetail
Courtesy of the artists

Transcending Borders: The Ramayana Project is a cross-cultural telling of the classic epic of the Ramayana. The production brings to life the legendary story of Prince Rama — suffused with love, war, and adventure — in a new and original style through music and dance traditions of South and Southeast Asia.

WHEN

WHERE

Miller Outdoor Theatre
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/transcending-borders-ramayana-project

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.