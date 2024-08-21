Asia Society Texas presents Transcending Borders: The Ramayana Project
Courtesy of the artists
Transcending Borders: The Ramayana Project is a cross-cultural telling of the classic epic of the Ramayana. The production brings to life the legendary story of Prince Rama — suffused with love, war, and adventure — in a new and original style through music and dance traditions of South and Southeast Asia.
