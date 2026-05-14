Asia Society Texas presents Together We Flourish: Frequencies of Wellbeing

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Jung Center's Mind Body Spirit Institute

Asia Society Texas, Daya, and The Jung Center's Mind Body Spirit Institute will present a cross-cultural gathering exploring sound, vibration, and voice as pathways to grounding, connection, and healing.

The immersive session will feature sound meditation, Vietnamese Buddhist chanting, and a live tabla performance. Participants are invited to listen deeply and engage with sound as a shared practice of reflection, presence, and community. Guests are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats and cushions to use as seating for this program.

Asia Society Texas, Daya, and The Jung Center's Mind Body Spirit Institute will present a cross-cultural gathering exploring sound, vibration, and voice as pathways to grounding, connection, and healing.

The immersive session will feature sound meditation, Vietnamese Buddhist chanting, and a live tabla performance. Participants are invited to listen deeply and engage with sound as a shared practice of reflection, presence, and community. Guests are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats and cushions to use as seating for this program.

WHEN

WHERE

Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/together-we-flourish-frequencies-wellbeing

TICKET INFO

$10 (35% Discount for AST Members); free for Students and Educators with I.D.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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