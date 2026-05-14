Asia Society Texas presents Together We Flourish: Frequencies of Wellbeing

Asia Society Texas, Daya, and The Jung Center's Mind Body Spirit Institute will present a cross-cultural gathering exploring sound, vibration, and voice as pathways to grounding, connection, and healing.
The immersive session will feature sound meditation, Vietnamese Buddhist chanting, and a live tabla performance. Participants are invited to listen deeply and engage with sound as a shared practice of reflection, presence, and community. Guests are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats and cushions to use as seating for this program.
Asia Society Texas, Daya, and The Jung Center's Mind Body Spirit Institute will present a cross-cultural gathering exploring sound, vibration, and voice as pathways to grounding, connection, and healing.
The immersive session will feature sound meditation, Vietnamese Buddhist chanting, and a live tabla performance. Participants are invited to listen deeply and engage with sound as a shared practice of reflection, presence, and community. Guests are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats and cushions to use as seating for this program.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
$10 (35% Discount for AST Members); free for Students and Educators with I.D.