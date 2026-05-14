Asia Society Texas presents Together We Flourish: Frequencies of Wellbeing

Asia Society Texas, Daya, and The Jung Center's Mind Body Spirit Institute will present a cross-cultural gathering exploring sound, vibration, and voice as pathways to grounding, connection, and healing.

The immersive session will feature sound meditation, Vietnamese Buddhist chanting, and a live tabla performance. Participants are invited to listen deeply and engage with sound as a shared practice of reflection, presence, and community. Guests are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats and cushions to use as seating for this program.