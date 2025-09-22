Asia Society Texas presents "The House of Pikachu: Art, Anime, and Pop Culture" opening reception

Gao Hang, ‘Pikachu,’ 2025. Acrylic on canvas. Photo courtesy the artist.

At the opening reception for "The House of Pikachu: Art, Anime, and Pop Culture," guests can enjoy cocktails, conversation, and a first look at this new survey of the present-day, far-reaching influence of Japanese animation on contemporary art. Expanding beyond a focus on Japanese artists, "The House of Pikachu" explores anime's worldwide reach through the work of a diverse chorus of artists from Japan, Brazil, China, Mexico, Côte d'Ivoire, Texas, and beyond. In doing so, the exhibition underscores just how global anime has become.

Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/opening-reception-house-pikachu-art-anime-and-pop-culture?utm_source=mc&utm_medium=eblast

Admission is free.

