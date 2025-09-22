Asia Society Texas presents "The House of Pikachu: Art, Anime, and Pop Culture" opening reception

At the opening reception for "The House of Pikachu: Art, Anime, and Pop Culture," guests can enjoy cocktails, conversation, and a first look at this new survey of the present-day, far-reaching influence of Japanese animation on contemporary art. Expanding beyond a focus on Japanese artists, "The House of Pikachu" explores anime's worldwide reach through the work of a diverse chorus of artists from Japan, Brazil, China, Mexico, Côte d'Ivoire, Texas, and beyond. In doing so, the exhibition underscores just how global anime has become.