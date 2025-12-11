Asia Society Texas presents "The House of Ikebana: Anime Edition"

Asia Society Texas will present a special pop-up exhibition of anime-inspired ikebana, created by members of Ikebana International Houston Chapter #12. Presented within "The House of Pikachu: Art, Anime, and Pop Culture," local practitioners will debut new floral arrangements thoughtfully crafted in response to the exhibition's themes.

$8; free for ages 6 and Under, students with I.D., and for AST members

