Asia Society Texas presents The Big Swim

The Big Swim celebrates Lunar New Year with a one-act opera. In this retelling of the Jade Emperor and the Great Race - a fable that sets the order of the 12 animals in the zodiac calendar - the animals learn to put aside fierce competition to instead care for and support one another, side by side.

The work will be presented as part of its Lunar New Year festivities and will be preceded by activities, including shadow puppets, calligraphy demonstrations, and an original children's dance piece.