Asia Society Texas presents The Beauty of Korean Dance: An Evening With Baik-kwang Dance Company

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of the artists

In this elegant evening of music and dance, Baik-kwang Dance Company from Korea will perform traditional dances that celebrate Korea’s unique culture and historical characteristics. The experience will transport viewers to a world of ancient Korean tradition through elaborate costumes, complex footwork, and dynamic rhythms, with a modern interpretation under Artistic Director Rae Hoon Jang.

The evening, hosted by the Houston Korean American Association Culture Center, will also include the first time the Dongnae Hakchum — an all-male traditional dance mimicking the red-crowned crane — will be performed in Texas.

WHEN

WHERE

Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/beauty-korean-dance-evening-baik-kwang-dance-company

TICKET INFO

$30

