Asia Society Texas presents "Space City: Art in the Age of Artemis" opening reception

"Space City: Art in the Age of Artemis" assembles the work of contemporary artists who explore the mysteries and wonders of outer space. Featuring over 30 artists, this exhibition travels through art, science, and human curiosity, inviting visitors to embark on an imaginative journey through the cosmos.

As NASA aims to return to the Moon, this exhibition surveys how artists today are investigating some of the most profound questions about the universe in the city where that journey began.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through March 16, 2025.