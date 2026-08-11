Asia Society Texas presents Seeing Across Cultures: Art From Latin America and South Asia

Roberto Tejada and Lalitha Gopalan will celebrate Tejada's new book, Along the Diagonal: Art/Essays/América, and explore contemporary art from Latin America and South Asia. Featuring excerpts from innovative moving-image works, the conversation will examine how artists across the globe engage history, identity, and cultural exchange.

Through an engaging dialogue, Tejada and Gopalan will highlight unexpected connections and distinct perspectives across these vibrant artistic traditions. A reception with light refreshments will follow, offering guests the opportunity to continue the conversation and meet the speakers.