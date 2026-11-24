Asia Society Texas presents Rasheed Araeen: "Zero to Infinity" opening reception
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Photo courtesy of Uniqlo Tate Play
Asia Society Texas will present Rasheed Araeen’s landmark project "Zero to Infinity," featuring 100 cubes, conceived as an open, participatory project. Visitors of all ages are invited to pick up, arrange, and reconfigure the cubes into their own sculptural forms.
The exhibition will remain on display through April 11, 2027.
Asia Society Texas will present Rasheed Araeen’s landmark project "Zero to Infinity," featuring 100 cubes, conceived as an open, participatory project. Visitors of all ages are invited to pick up, arrange, and reconfigure the cubes into their own sculptural forms.
The exhibition will remain on display through April 11, 2027.