Asia Society Texas presents Offside

Asia Society Texas will kick off the World Cup with Offside, a dramatic comedy from Iranian master filmmaker Jafar Panahi. Set during a World Cup qualifying match between Iran and Bahrain, the film follows a group of young women who attempt to circumvent a ban on women attending sporting events by disguising themselves as men to enter the stadium and watch the game, leading to a series of increasingly absurd situations.
Shot in part during an actual match, with scenes shaped by the real-time outcome, the film is a brilliant showcase of Panahi’s sharp wit and humanistic satire. In July 2025, the film was listed on 'Rolling Stone's' list of "The Top 100 Best Movies of the 21st Century."
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
$10 (35% discount for AST Members)