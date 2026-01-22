Asia Society Texas presents Offside

Asia Society Texas will kick off the World Cup with Offside, a dramatic comedy from Iranian master filmmaker Jafar Panahi. Set during a World Cup qualifying match between Iran and Bahrain, the film follows a group of young women who attempt to circumvent a ban on women attending sporting events by disguising themselves as men to enter the stadium and watch the game, leading to a series of increasingly absurd situations.

Shot in part during an actual match, with scenes shaped by the real-time outcome, the film is a brilliant showcase of Panahi’s sharp wit and humanistic satire. In July 2025, the film was listed on 'Rolling Stone's' list of "The Top 100 Best Movies of the 21st Century."