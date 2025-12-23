Asia Society Texas presents Kodama ★ Echoes Across Time

Kodama ★ Echoes Across Time is an original dance work that celebrates Japan's rich artistic legacy through an energetic fusion of dance, live manga illustration, and music. Created by Nao Kusuzaki and performed by Houston Contemporary Dance Company, the world premiere piece draws inspiration from anime, manga, and centuries of artistry that have shaped global pop culture. As the dancers perform, Japanese manga artist Acky Bright will create live illustrations onstage, accompanied by the sounds of a quintet.