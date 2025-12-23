Asia Society Texas presents Kodama ★ Echoes Across Time

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Claire McAdams

Kodama ★ Echoes Across Time is an original dance work that celebrates Japan's rich artistic legacy through an energetic fusion of dance, live manga illustration, and music. Created by Nao Kusuzaki and performed by Houston Contemporary Dance Company, the world premiere piece draws inspiration from anime, manga, and centuries of artistry that have shaped global pop culture. As the dancers perform, Japanese manga artist Acky Bright will create live illustrations onstage, accompanied by the sounds of a quintet.

Kodama ★ Echoes Across Time is an original dance work that celebrates Japan's rich artistic legacy through an energetic fusion of dance, live manga illustration, and music. Created by Nao Kusuzaki and performed by Houston Contemporary Dance Company, the world premiere piece draws inspiration from anime, manga, and centuries of artistry that have shaped global pop culture. As the dancers perform, Japanese manga artist Acky Bright will create live illustrations onstage, accompanied by the sounds of a quintet.

WHEN

WHERE

Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/world-premiere-kodama-echoes-across-time

TICKET INFO

$35 (35% discount for AST Members)

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.