Asia Society Texas presents JLF Houston

Photo courtesy of Asia Society Texas

At JLF Houston, authors and thinkers - including Andrew Quintman, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Guru Madhavan, Jay Lemery, and Ragini Tharoor Srinivasan - will take part in a range of provocative panels and debates alongside Houston's best local writers on the thoughts and issues that resonate with our times.

WHEN

WHERE

Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/jlf-houston-3

TICKET INFO

$10-$20

