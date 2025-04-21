Asia Society Texas presents Homegrown Houston: A Tex-Asian Tasting Tour With Blood Bros. BBQ

Asia Society Texas' will celebrate the cuisines of Houston at a special BBQ edition of their annual tasting tour, presented with Blood Bros. BBQ. Terry Wong, Robin Wong, and Quy Hoang have curated a selection of stand-out, innovative chefs who are each presenting a dish that showcases their stories as chefs and, in turn, reflects the diversity and ingenuity of the Houston food scene.

For this year's Homegrown Houston theme, they have challenged an illustrious lineup of chefs to deliver their best take on cooking, smoking, and live-fire traditions, uniting Texas and Asia through barbecued meats and plant-forward dishes alike.

In addition to the tasting tour of Houston - featuring Filipino, Burmese, Thai, Malaysian, Vietnamese, and more - the evening also includes a DJ, drinks, and games.