Asia Society Texas presents Happy Birthday, Hung Hsien: Celebrating a Houston Icon

Photo courtesy of Hung Hsien

Asia Society Texas will celebrate the 92nd birthday of legendary Houston artist Hung Hsien, whose retrospective "Between Worlds" is currently on view. Living in Houston since 1984, Hsien is one of the most important yet underrepresented contributors to the development of modern ink painting.

Guest curator Dr. Tiffany Wai-Ying Beres and Cornell University Professor Dr. An-yi Pan will give introductory talks to Hsien's life and work. That will be followed by a festive reception where to wish Hsien a happy birthday, complete with cake and other refreshments.

WHEN

WHERE

Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/happy-birthday-hung-hsien-celebrating-houston-icon

TICKET INFO

Admission is free with RSVP.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
