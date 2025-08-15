Asia Society Texas presents Happy Birthday, Hung Hsien: Celebrating a Houston Icon

Asia Society Texas will celebrate the 92nd birthday of legendary Houston artist Hung Hsien, whose retrospective "Between Worlds" is currently on view. Living in Houston since 1984, Hsien is one of the most important yet underrepresented contributors to the development of modern ink painting.

Guest curator Dr. Tiffany Wai-Ying Beres and Cornell University Professor Dr. An-yi Pan will give introductory talks to Hsien's life and work. That will be followed by a festive reception where to wish Hsien a happy birthday, complete with cake and other refreshments.