Asia Society Texas presents Enchantment

Written by Gowri Ramnarayan and shaped by the maestro's own witty and poignant words, Enchantment weaves theatre, live dance, and music into an immersive experience. The production features Ravi Shankar's original sitar recordings and exclusive compositions rendered by Bombay Jayashri, with Aditya Prakash, Vignesh Ishwar, and Chaitra Sairam.
Written by Gowri Ramnarayan and shaped by the maestro's own witty and poignant words, Enchantment weaves theatre, live dance, and music into an immersive experience. The production features Ravi Shankar's original sitar recordings and exclusive compositions rendered by Bombay Jayashri, with Aditya Prakash, Vignesh Ishwar, and Chaitra Sairam.
WHEN
WHERE
Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/enchantment
TICKET INFO
$10-$35
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