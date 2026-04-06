Asia Society Texas presents Emi Makabe Quartet

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Photo courtesy of Asia Society Texas

Making their U.S. tour debut, the Emi Makabe Quartet presents a blend of Japanese folk, contemporary jazz, and global rhythms. The quartet creates a dynamic, emotionally resonant sound centered on Makabe's unique adaptation of the shamisen (a traditional Japanese lute) to an international context.

Making their U.S. tour debut, the Emi Makabe Quartet presents a blend of Japanese folk, contemporary jazz, and global rhythms. The quartet creates a dynamic, emotionally resonant sound centered on Makabe's unique adaptation of the shamisen (a traditional Japanese lute) to an international context.

WHEN

WHERE

Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/emi-makabe-quartet

TICKET INFO

$25 (35% Discount for AST Members)
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