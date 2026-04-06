Asia Society Texas presents Emi Makabe Quartet

Making their U.S. tour debut, the Emi Makabe Quartet presents a blend of Japanese folk, contemporary jazz, and global rhythms. The quartet creates a dynamic, emotionally resonant sound centered on Makabe's unique adaptation of the shamisen (a traditional Japanese lute) to an international context.

Making their U.S. tour debut, the Emi Makabe Quartet presents a blend of Japanese folk, contemporary jazz, and global rhythms. The quartet creates a dynamic, emotionally resonant sound centered on Makabe's unique adaptation of the shamisen (a traditional Japanese lute) to an international context.

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