Asia Society Texas presents Elizabeth Economy

Asia Society Texas and the World Affairs Council of Greater Houston present Elizabeth Economy and Jim Falk as they discuss the current status and future trajectory of the U.S.-China economic relationship and the security landscape between the two countries during a second Trump administration.

WHEN

WHERE

Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
TICKET INFO

$20
