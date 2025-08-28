Asia Society Texas presents Earl. – A Portrait of Composer Earl Kim

WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
Asia Society Texas presents the live performance and storytelling celebrating American composer Earl Kim. Earl., a documentary by director Ty Kim, traces Kim’s extraordinary journey - from the son of Korean immigrants in rural California to a student of Arnold Schoenberg, a World War II combat intelligence officer who flew over Nagasaki after the atomic bomb, a collaborator with Samuel Beckett, and a fiercely independent educator at Princeton and Harvard who refused to sign the McCarthy-era Loyalty Oath.
Asia Society Texas presents the live performance and storytelling celebrating American composer Earl Kim. Earl., a documentary by director Ty Kim, traces Kim’s extraordinary journey - from the son of Korean immigrants in rural California to a student of Arnold Schoenberg, a World War II combat intelligence officer who flew over Nagasaki after the atomic bomb, a collaborator with Samuel Beckett, and a fiercely independent educator at Princeton and Harvard who refused to sign the McCarthy-era Loyalty Oath.
Admission is free.