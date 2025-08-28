Asia Society Texas presents Earl. – A Portrait of Composer Earl Kim

Asia Society Texas presents the live performance and storytelling celebrating American composer Earl Kim. Earl., a documentary by director Ty Kim, traces Kim’s extraordinary journey - from the son of Korean immigrants in rural California to a student of Arnold Schoenberg, a World War II combat intelligence officer who flew over Nagasaki after the atomic bomb, a collaborator with Samuel Beckett, and a fiercely independent educator at Princeton and Harvard who refused to sign the McCarthy-era Loyalty Oath.