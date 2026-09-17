Asia Society Texas presents Diwali Lights!

Diwali Lights! is a festival of lights that will feature various food, hands-on activities, local vendors, and theatrical and dance performances. Activities include Bollywood dance workshops, carrom, Diwali photobooth, diya painting, henna, Ramayana finger puppets, and rangoli.
Diwali Lights! is a festival of lights that will feature various food, hands-on activities, local vendors, and theatrical and dance performances. Activities include Bollywood dance workshops, carrom, Diwali photobooth, diya painting, henna, Ramayana finger puppets, and rangoli.