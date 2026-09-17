Asia Society Texas presents Diwali Lights!

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Annie Mulligan

Diwali Lights! is a festival of lights that will feature various food, hands-on activities, local vendors, and theatrical and dance performances. Activities include Bollywood dance workshops, carrom, Diwali photobooth, diya painting, henna, Ramayana finger puppets, and rangoli.

Diwali Lights! is a festival of lights that will feature various food, hands-on activities, local vendors, and theatrical and dance performances. Activities include Bollywood dance workshops, carrom, Diwali photobooth, diya painting, henna, Ramayana finger puppets, and rangoli.

WHEN

WHERE

Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/diwali-lights-2026

TICKET INFO

Admission is free; $10-$15 for ticketed performances.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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