Asia Society Texas presents Bollywood Qawwalis: The Songs You Love, The Stories You Didn't Know

For nearly a century, Bollywood has embraced qawwali, transforming an 800-year-old tradition into some of Indian cinema's most memorable scenes. The result is a repertoire of songs audiences continue to sing, quote, and celebrate across generations.

In this program, Riyaaz Qawwali revisits these cinematic classics alongside the traditional pieces that inspired them - placing tunes next to the tradition from which they emerged for a fresh perspective on one of South Asia's most influential musical sounds.