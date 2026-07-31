Asia Society Texas presents Bollywood Qawwalis: The Songs You Love, The Stories You Didn't Know

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TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
For nearly a century, Bollywood has embraced qawwali, transforming an 800-year-old tradition into some of Indian cinema's most memorable scenes. The result is a repertoire of songs audiences continue to sing, quote, and celebrate across generations.
In this program, Riyaaz Qawwali revisits these cinematic classics alongside the traditional pieces that inspired them - placing tunes next to the tradition from which they emerged for a fresh perspective on one of South Asia's most influential musical sounds.
For nearly a century, Bollywood has embraced qawwali, transforming an 800-year-old tradition into some of Indian cinema's most memorable scenes. The result is a repertoire of songs audiences continue to sing, quote, and celebrate across generations.
In this program, Riyaaz Qawwali revisits these cinematic classics alongside the traditional pieces that inspired them - placing tunes next to the tradition from which they emerged for a fresh perspective on one of South Asia's most influential musical sounds.
$10-$30 (35% Discount for AST Members)