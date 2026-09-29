Asia Society Texas presents Bank of America Women's Leadership Series: Marie Kondo

Asia Society Texas will kick off the 12th season of the Bank of America Women's Leadership Series by welcoming icon and author Marie Kondo, who will discuss her book, Letter from Japan.

Considered Kondo's most personal book yet, Letter from Japan is an exploration of the cultural traditions that have inspired her philosophy and work. In this piece, Kondo moves beyond organizing to explore themes of mindfulness, connection, and finding joy in everyday life while sharing personal reflections, cultural insights, and heartfelt stories from Japan.

Beginning with a champagne and sushi reception, the program will be moderated by SheSpace founder, Stephanie Tsuru. A signed copy of Letter from Japan is included in the price of admission.