Asia Society Texas presents Author Talk: Shern-Min Chow on If Not You...

Shern-Min Chow's debut novel, If Not You..., is a story of courage, integrity, and the profound sacrifices made for loved ones. Inspired by true events, the novel follows a young girl who survives a devastating fire and against all expectations, rises from the slums of India to the elite cancer research labs at MD Anderson, where she works to this day.

The novel explores forbidden love, societal expectations, duty, and the transformative power of education. Heartfelt and compelling, the novel highlights the resilience of the human spirit and the bonds that shape people's lives.

A copy of the book is included with ticket purchase, and Shern-Min will be available to sign copies following the talk.