Asia Society Texas presents And the Claypot Speaketh

Asia Society Texas and some of Houston's best South Asian actors and classical musicians will present And the Claypot Speaketh, a hybrid musical pantomime and tableau telling South Asia’s most beloved folktale, the tragic love story of Sohni and Mahiwaal.

The production tells the story from a new perspective, that of the crucial clay pot “Gharya,” who, having been neglected for centuries by storytellers, claims its rightful role in this epic tale of forbidden love. Incorporating humor, drama, and live music, the play tells a complex cultural tale.

WHEN

WHERE

Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/and-claypot-speaketh

TICKET INFO

$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.